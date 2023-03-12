WD’s 1TB My Passport Portable SSD in grey just landed at a new $85 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering the WD 1TB My Passport Portable Solid-State Drive for $84.99 shipped. This model regularly sells for $155 at Best Buy, where it is now on sale for $100, but these days it carries a regular price of $106 directly from Western Digital. While we have seen it drop to $80 in limited YMMV and coupon offers at Newegg, this is the lowest price we have tracked for the grey colorway on Amazon at $5 under our previous mention – it also comes in at $40 under the sale price we are tracking on the 1TB SanDisk Pro for comparison. This model moves data at up to 1,050MB/s with USB-C connectivity and support for USB 3.2 Gen2. All of which comes set inside a shock- and vibration-resistant housing that can withstand drops up to 6.5-feet with the usual password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Head below for more.

For some more affordable options, head over to our recent roundup of Crucial and PNY deals. Both brands deliver some of the best bang for your buck in the portable SSD space and we are currently tracking a series of all-time lows on the Pro Elite, X6, and X8 lineups with prices starting from $43 shipped. Everything is waiting for you right here.

In the 2TB capacity category, this past week saw the 9to5Toys favorite Samsung T7 2TB portable SSD drop down to one of its best prices ever and a new Amazon all-time low of $135 shipped. You can get a closer look at this deal in our previous coverage from Friday and be sure to dive into OWC’s wonderful metal Thunderbolt Envoy Mini Portable SSDs while they are at new all-time lows as well.

WD 1TB My Passport Portable SSD features:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on reading speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

