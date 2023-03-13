Spigen unleashes new Rugged Armor Apple Watch Charger Stand at just $15 Prime shipped

While Spigen did unleash a new model magnetic charging puck of its own earlier this year, it is time to look at the brand’s new Rugged Armor Apple Watch Charger Stand right now. While some folks have begun to move over to the all-in-one charging setups, whether that be something that carries their entire Apple kit or just a dedicated Apple Watch option, Spigen’s nightstand variant delivers a new and particularly affordable option for everyone else. Head below for a closer look.

New Spigen Rugged Armor Apple Watch Charger Stand

Not to be confused with the previously-available $12 Night Stand S350, the new Rugged Armor Apple Watch Charger Stand features an updated design with support specifically for Apple’s flagship Ultra wearable (it, however, does works all Apple Watch models).

If it wasn’t already obvious from the $15 price tag via the official Amazon storefront, the new stand is just that – a stand. It doesn’t not include the magnetic Apple Watch charger pad in the box, but rather provides a neat and tidy home for the one you presumably already have.

The unit is made of a TPU plastic with a bottom lip to cradle your watch for stability when docked. No, it’s certainly not the most impressive piece Apple accessory out there, but it is quite affordable and makes for a tidy way to stow an Apple Watch on the nightstand, at the office, home desktop, or otherwise – it is affordable enough to deliver a second charging home for your Apple wearable even if you already have something more substantial elsewhere in your space.

Here are the features at a glance:

Bottom lip cradles watch for stability and protection

Open cutout offers easy usability with watch and charger

Simply place and charge with the strap open or closed

Stand features a stable fixture for a stable clock

Compatible with all Apple Watches and cases

While some of the more bulky Apple Watch cases might need to be removed to fit nicely on the stand, it is otherwise compatible with 49mm Apple Watch Ultra models right through to series 8, 7, 6, SE2, and older.

The new Spigen Rugged Armor Apple Watch Charger Stand is listed at $20 directly from Spigen, but, as per usual, you can land it for less on the official Amazon storefront at $14.99 Prime shipped.

