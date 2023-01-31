Spigen’s new Silicone Fit AirPods Pro 2 case comes with a rubber lanyard strap at $18

Justin Kahn -
Spigen silicone lanyard strap case

Today we are taking a look at the new Spigen silicone lanyard strap case for Apple latest earbuds. The brand’s third-party collection of AirPods Pro 2 case started surfacing shortly after the debut of Apple’s latest pro-grade earphones starting with the Rugged Armor model and Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear, which were then followed by the MagSafe model and the fabric-wrapped UrbanFit variant. But we are now seeing a more sporty model go up for sale with a detachable lanyard strap in three colorways at under $20. Head below for more details. 

New new Spigen AirPods Pro 2 silicone lanyard strap case

Last we heard from the brand as a whole, Spigen was unleashing its new MagSafe puck-style charger – full review here – right before the debut of its Sport Loop-style Apple Watch bands. But today we are turning our attention back to the AirPods Pro 2 and the new Spigen silicone lanyard strap case. 

Officially known as the Apple AirPods Pro 2 Case Silicone Fit, you’re looking at a snug silicone wrap to protect your Apple buds from scratches, bumps, sweat, fingerprints, and more with the usual wireless charging compatibility. 

The AirPods Pro 2 Silicone Fit offers everyday coverage in a light frame. Its flexible silicone layer defends against daily scratches with comfortable grip and fingerprint-resistance. The simple design is minimal, and slim enough to remains pocket-friendly and easy to carry.

There’s nothing overly special about the new Silicone Fit – it is essentially just another silicone cover made specifically for the AirPods Pro 2. There’s cutouts for the front-mounted LED, speakers, and charging port on the bottom as well as a pair button cover and a port hole to access Apple’s new lanyard strap. 

However Spigen is throwing in its rubber-like lanyard strap with the purchase of the case here – some brands are charging as much as $10 more for that. The strap itself has a sort of modern silicone look and vibe to it with subtle branding and a loop-like approach on both ends. This allows it to attach and detach from the AirPods Pro 2 case when needed and makes for a nice wrist strap as well. 

Now available directly from Spigen at $25, the new Spigen silicone lanyard strap case bundle can actually be found on the brand’s official Amazon storefront for $17.99 Prime shipped. It comes in an all-black option, black with a Phantom (neon) green strap, or white with a gray strap. 

