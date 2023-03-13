Grace your countertop with Bodum’s unique stainless steel Ottoni kettle at $37 (57% off)

Bodum is now offering its eye-catching Ottoni Electric Water Kettle for $36.89 shipped using code YOUR10OFF at checkout. Regularly $82.50 directly from Bodum, this is nearly 57% off the going rate and the best price we can find. While we have seen it selling in the $50 to $70 range via Amazon in the past, it is currently out of stock there, nearly $6 under our previous mention, and at the lowest price we can find. There are certainly more affordable 34-ounce electric kettles out there, but not very many that are quite as conversation-worthy the as the post-modern design Bodum has brought to the countertop with the Ottoni. Made to look like traditional stovetop model, this is indeed an electric kettle with modern aesthetics, a stainless steel build, copper-like accents, and blue LED indicators alongside the expected cordless pouring action. More details below.

If the fancy design on the Ottoni above isn’t getting you excited, despite the massive 57% in savings, a more modest Chefman matte black steel electric kettle might do the trick instead. This one is on sale right now via Amazon at $25 Prime shipped for 30% in savings and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon.

Just be sure to also scope the now even lower price available on Mr. Coffee’s all-in-one pour over brewing station with the kettle and scale included before you head over to our home goods hub. COSORI just unveiled its latest 6-quart pressure cooker with all of the details you need waiting in our launch coverage, but you can also still score a sizable $220 off Breville’s automatic steel touchscreen espresso machine. Everything you need to know about this deal while the price is still right is waiting in our previous coverage.

Bodum Ottoni Electric Water Kettle features:

If design, good looking and quality is what you are looking for in a water kettle, the Bodum Ottoni is the model that you need. Saving time in your daily routine is one of the most important things nowadays. The Bodum Ottoni will not only give you the best features you require in a water kettle but at the same time will make you very proud to be awarded with this elegant and luxurious model. Perfect to be displayed in your kitchen so everyone can see it! This classic and stylish water kettle with the capacity of 1.0 L is one of the best good looking appliances to have in the countertop of your kitchen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!