UGREEN’s latest Nexode USB-C GaN Chargers now on sale from $17 (Reg. $25+)

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Nexode 100W 4-Port USB-C Charger for $55.99 shipped after the on-page coupon is applied at checkout. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at 30% in savings alongside only the fourth price cut to date. It comes within $1 of the all-time low from over the holiday shopping season and is the best price since. Arriving as UGREEN’s most capable chargers in its current lineup, its new Nexode 100W offering packs four ports for refueling all of the devices in your setup. The GaN II technology enables the charger to dish out enough juice for refueling MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, and another device at once, with three USB-C slots joined by a USB-A port. Head below for more from $17.

Just like the lead deal, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following UGREEN Nexode USB-C GaN Chargers in order to lock-in the savings. All four of the models below are sitting at the best prices of the year,

There are also plenty of other unique USB-C chargers worth considering out there, too. While these in-house Apple ones might be worth a closer look on sale for new all-time lows, the folks over at Shargeek also recently stepped in in order to showcase its upcoming Macintosh-inspired Retro 67 USB-C that takes a different, yet just as nostalgic approach thanks to a built-in working LED dimply. Then there’s the even newer mecha USB-C charger from Gravastar that we just took a hands-on look ahead of the accessory launching later this spring.

UGREEN Nexode 100W USB-C Charger features:

Connect a single USB-C device to get a 65W max charge. Charge the MacBook Air M2 to 51% in 30 Minutes. Ugreen’s 65W USB C charger provides an enormous 65W of charging power; enough to fast charge phones, tablets, and laptops. All from a single charger. Thanks to a cutting-edge GaN chip, Ugreen’s 65W USB-C charger is 50% smaller than the original 61W USB-C charger. A foldable plug provides more portability and a better travel experience.

