Today’s WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 Internal Gaming SSD deal beats Amazon all-time low at $57

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $56.99 shipped. Also available via its official eBay store. This model launched at $130 about a year ago now and is now at the lowest price we can find. It sold for closer to $100 for almost all of the last year on Amazon and is now siting at the $60 all-time low there. You’re looking at one of WD’s mid-tier solutions that sells at a more affordable rate and still clocks in with an up to 5,150MB/s data transfer speed. From there, you’ll find PCIe Gen4 storage technology, a backwards compatible setup for use with Gen3 gear, and, while there is no heatsink here, it does deliver “advanced thermal management technology that helps maintain consistent performance in a an M.2 SSD form-factor.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

An obvious pair of more affordable alternatives for more casual setups are the 250GB and 500GB variants of the SN770 that sell for $35 and $40 shipped, respectively. But if you can deal with a slower option for your setup, the Crucial P3 1TB moves at up to 3,500MB/s and goes for even less than the model featured above. But just keep in mind, it might be better drop a few extra bucks down and go with the Gen4 variant above that delivers faster speeds.

If, however, it is the higher-end and faster options you’re after, we have deals on those as well. You’re clearly going to have part with more cash here, but we are tracking the WD_BLACK 7,300MB/s 1TB SN850X internal SSD from $110, which is matching the all-time low, as well as Amazon all-time lows on the slightly slower CORSAIR MP600 PRO Gen4 Internal SSD from $85 that clocks in at up to 7,100MB/s. Both models include integrated heatsink tech you won’t get on the models above as well.

WD_BLACK SN770 1TB Internal SSD features:

Boost the storage of your gaming PC with this Western Digital WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe internal SSD. The data rates of up to 5150MB/sec. offer rapid boot times and quick access to files, while the 1TB storage capacity holds plenty of titles and videos. This Western Digital WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe internal SSD features WD_BLACK dashboard software to help you monitor and optimize your drive’s performance.

