TCL’s unlocked 30XL smartphone packs a 50MP AI quad camera array at new low of $127.50

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is offering its unlocked 2022 30XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $127.49 shipped. Normally $170 earlier this year and going for $150 for the past month, today’s deal comes in with at least $23 in savings to deliver a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to replace your aging smartphone, the TCL 30XL is compatible with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile out of the box for all three of the major LTE networks. Of course, it’ll also work on MVNOs like Straight Talk, Visible, Metro, Simple Mobile, Cricket, and others. You’ll find a 6.82-inch 20.5:9 display here which makes viewing content, scrolling social media, or doing anything else while mobile a breeze. The 5,000mAh battery will last up to three days per charge according to TLC and you can leverage 18W fast charging to top off mid-day should the need arise. On top of that, you’ll find 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a microSD slot to add extra room if you need up to 512GB more. There’s also a 50MP AI quad camera array around the back of this smartphone with a 13MP front-facing lens to capture yourself, ensuring it’s easier than ever before to record fun moments with your family this spring. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this combo case and tempered glass screen protector for your new smartphone. Designed specifically to fit the TCL 30XL, this keeps both your screen and the body of the phone safe from scratches, bumps, or tumbles. Coming in at $13, it’s a budget-friendly way to ensure your smartphone stays safe even should it fall from your pocket onto the ground.

Also, don’t forget to check out the UGREEN latest Nexode USB-C GaN chargers that are on sale from $17 right now. Normally $25 or more, these chargers are perfect for powering your smartphone and other devices that might be around the house. Then, check out today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for other great ways to save on must-have mobile accessories.

TCL 30XL Smartphone features:

The TCL 30XL works with most major U.S. carriers, including Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

Featuring a 6.82 inch expansive screen with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and dual speakers design, the TCL 30XL android phone allows you to enjoy the thrill of cinematic viewing

The 5000mAh mighty battery of this unlocked android smartphone can power up your entertainment for up to 3 days on one charge (estimated data based on internal lab test)

With the 6GB Ram storage and Octa-Core processor, this unlocked cell phone provides you with an instant response time

Explore the allure of highly detailed shots and broad landscape with the 50MP AI quad camera of this Android phone

