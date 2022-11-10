Tested: CASETiFY’s new Bounce iPhone 14 cases pack extra protection in a slim design

We’ve been combing through the best of the best iPhone 14 series covers since launch earlier this fall, and today we’re taking a look at one of our favorite brands here at 9to5Toys. CASETiFY has earned a name for itself over the years for pairing durable cases with slick designs and even collaborating with iconic properties, but today we’re checking out the former. The new CASETiFY Bounce iPhone 14 Case arrives with a unique build that puts protection first while still sticking to a slim form-factor.

Joining the collection of other new covers debuting alongside the iPhone 14 series earlier this fall, CASEiFY delivered even more protection than usual with its new Bounce case collection. Standing out from its usual covers, this one ups the protection game thanks to what it calls Bounce corners that step up the drop coverage to 21.3-feet, so even some of the loftier falls won’t put your iPhone 14 at risk.

From there’s you’re looking at an integrated MagSafe ring to complement its clear back design for showing off your handset. There’s the usual CASETiFY camera guard around the rear sensor assembly, as well as raised lip around the front to help ensure your iPhone 14’s screen stays protected. But does all of that protective prowess actually deliver a phone case you’ll want to keep on your handset day in and out? We investigate down below to see how the steep $92 price tag stacks up.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Bounce corner for extreme protection

21.3ft drop protection

EcoShock™ Protection Technology

6x MIL-STD-810G

Raised bezel for screen protection

Wireless charging and MagSafe compatible

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been using the new CASETiFY Bounce iPhone 14 Case as my daily driver for the past few weeks, and I have to say that I’ve fallen in love with the quirky cover. It isn’t too far out there compared to what you’ll find from the rest of the brand’s stable, or other options on the market, but makes enough unique design choices to stand out.

Out of the packaging, and the Bounce case very clearly lives up to its name with the four little modules that terminate each corner. The protruding rubber sections give the cover even more protection against drops, though are made of the same hard silicone material as the rest of the cover’s bumper. There’s a little give when you squish the case, though this is certainly on the more rugged sides as far as some of the brand’s other options are concerned.

After relying on this case for a few weeks and having it save my skin a few times by protecting my iPhone 14 Pro dropping on bike rides in the city, I have to say that the $92 price tag is worth it just from that peace of mind alone. It’s one of the more unique rugged covers on the market that doesn’t stack up to quite as bulky of a build compared to the competition. I can easily attest to its drop protection prowess, though don’t think that everything is going to appreciate it like me.

It’s also quite comfortable to hold in-hand, too. The rugged materials may not have that much give, but still manage to be slim enough to hold comfortably for an extended period of time. Not to mention, the larger Bounce sections still manage to fit well in your pockets.

The CASETiFY Bounce iPhone 14 Case checks just about all of the boxes you’d like to see in a durable case, but that’s only if you’re in the market for those features in the first place. And especially at this price, I am sure that the near $100 going rate is going to be a nonstarter for many, but if reliable protection is what you’re after, look no further than the latest from CASTiFY.

