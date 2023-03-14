mophie’s 3-in-1 magnetic travel charger kit hits Amazon all-time low at $66 (Reg. $100+)

mophie 3-in-1 travel charger

Joining a now even lower price tag on mophie’s Apple-approved 3-in-1 Magsafe Charging Stand, Amazon is now offering the mophie 3-in-1 magnetic travel charger at $66.22 shipped. This model tends to carry a typical price of around $100 at Amazon and is now at the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for a new all-time low there. Not to be confused with the $150 model that includes the Apple Watch charger, this more affordable option comes with three fold-out Qi wireless pads to juice up your iPhone, AirPods, and more. The snap+ multi-device travel charger folds up into a neat bundle and into the included fabric-wrapped case when on the go and delivers 7.5W on iOS and up to 15W to Android devices when its unfurled and plugged in with the included 30W USB-C wall charger and cable. Head below for more details. 

An even more portable solution for charging up Apple gear would be something like the OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe. Housing a 5,000mAh battery inside, it certainly isn’t going to be able to charge everything quite like the travel kit above, but it is slightly more affordable and doesn’t even require an outlet to get you juiced back up on the go.  

An interesting hybrid solution that can take you from home office organization to on the road charging, outlet-free, is Anker’s MagGo charging station. Currently on sale at the second-best discount to date, you can get a closer look at the MagSafe charging stand-meets-powerbank in our previous deal coverage as well as our hands-on review

mophie 3-in-1 travel charger features:

  • MagSafe Compatible The snap+ multi-device travel charger has built-in magnets that are MagSafe compatible, so your devices snap into the ideal position for wireless charging on contact.
  • Provides up to 7.5W-15W of Wireless Power The snap+ multi-device travel charger delivers up to 7.5W to iOS devices and up to 15W to Android devices.
  • Designated AirPods Charging Spot A designated charging spot delivers up to 5W of power to your AirPods.
  • Two Additional USB Ports Charge a third and fourth device with up to 10W using the additional USB-C and USB-A ports.
  • Includes Snap Adapter The snap+ multi-device travel charger attaches to any Qi-enabled smartphone so it can magnetically attach to the snap+ stand.

