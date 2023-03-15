Score Anker’s regularly $50 workout-ready A1 wireless buds with 35-hour battery at just $35

Joining this morning’s price drops on its latest USB-C GaN chargers, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen a few price drops for a few bucks less as well as a $30 offer during Black Friday last year, this is still a notable chance to land a $50 pair of earbuds that already hit above their pay grade for even less than that. If you’re looking for a beater of buds for workouts or just aren’t the type to appreciate the higher-end options from Apple and the like, the Life A1 deliver some some solid value. Up to 35 hours of wireless playback (a “10-minute charge gives you 1.5 hours of listening when you’re in a rush”), an IPX7 waterproof design, and three sound modes (bass boost, podcast, and an all-around signature option) are highlights here. In other words, nothing overly special but more than enough to get the job done and all without breaking the bank. More details below.

While I wouldn’t expect the audio quality to compare to the regular $50 set above, the Soundcore Anker Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds might be worth a look anyway. If you can make do with a basic set and aren’t overly concerned with the details, the $24 Prime shipped price tag might be more than worth some of the trade-offs in the quality department.

Elsewhere in more high-tech wireless earbud deals, we now have the first price cut of the year on the Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds and Sony’s latest XM4 ANC set. But we also have Apple’s fantastic AirPods Pro 2 back down at the $200 holiday price, or within $1 of the lowest ever, and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here. Swing by our headphones hub for more.

Anker Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds features:

Expertly-Tuned Sound: Life A1 true wireless earbuds have oversized 8mm drivers with triple-layer composite diaphragms to produce powerful sound with 40% more bass, 100% more treble, and clear mids.

3 Custom Sound Modes: Signature mode produces balanced sound that’s perfect for all music genres. Switch to Bass Booster to intensify bass-heavy songs for workouts or choose Podcast to enhance mids for podcasts and audiobooks.

35-Hour Playtime: Life A1 true wireless earbuds have 9 hours of playtime from a single charge and an extra 3 charges from the compact charging case. A quick 10-minute charge gives you 1.5 hours of listening when you’re in a rush.

