Microsoft’s latest Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller hits $110 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller for $110 shipped. The latest model Series 2 Elite gamepad was unveiled and launched back in early September 2022 at $130 as a more trimmed but more affordable option to Xbox gamers looking for a pro-style gamepad. Today’s deal might only be $20 off the going rate, but it is an Amazon all-time low that has only really been lower a couple times previously. This comes within $10 of the best we have tracked and a generally rare occasion to score one at solid discount with Prime shipping. Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect and head below for additional details.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller brings a pro-grade experience to your setup, much like the original Series 2 edition, but with a trimmed down set of options and attachments. That’s where the Complete Component Pack comes in with a $60 MSRP, allowing users to jump in for less overall and then decide whether or not they need the bonus attachments afterwards. And just for comparison’s sake, the previous Series 2 controller in Amazon renewed condition goes for $154 right now.

Be sure to check out the epic Mandalorian and Grogu Xbox consoles, not to mention details on the Pram XL gaming seat, but we are also still seeing some notable deals on the standard issue Microsoft Xbox gamepads. Starting from $44 shipped with several colorways and designs on sale right now, you can get all of the details you need right here and be sure to take a look at the new Stellar Shift Special Edition model as well.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller features:

Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.

Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.*

Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.

Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.

Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.

