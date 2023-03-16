Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Forager, FAR, Crying Suns, Ticket to Ride, ELOH, more

We have now rounded up today’s collection of the best iOS apps, and it’s a big one. On the eve of St. Patrick’s Day 2023, the App Store is now bursting at the seams with price drops on top tier titles from digital board games and platformers to card games and more. Check out the deals we are tracking on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro and the Apple Watch SE 2, then head below for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals including Forager, FAR: Lone Sails, Crying Suns, Hyperforma, Ticket to Ride, Door Kickers, Old Man’s Journey, Street Kart, and much more.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Street Kart #1 Go Kart Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Slay the Spire: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Forager: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Scythe: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Milkmaid of the Milky Way: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride – Train Game: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Small World – The Board Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $5 (Reg. $9)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Blur Photo: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monarchia: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2023 Mobile: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Monthly Dystopia: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: TARAKAN: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MIYAMOTO: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nest Egg – Inventory: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Money Origami Gifts Made Easy: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Foto Graphic Creator Studio: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Forager:

Forager is a 2D open world game inspired by your favorite exploration, farming and crafting games. Gather, collect and manage resources. Craft useful items & structures. Build and grow a base out of nothing. Buy land to expand and explore. Level up and learn new skills, abilities, and blueprints. Solve puzzles, find secrets and raid dungeons! Achieve anything you want! The choice is yours, you set your own goals to work towards!

