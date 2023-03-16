Today’s best game deals: Dead Space remake $50 all-time low, Yoshi’s Crafted World $38, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. We are now tracking the first notable price drops on the recently-released Dead Space remake on Xbox Series X and PS5. Regularly $70, you can now land it on either platform for $49.99 shipped via Amazon. Nearly 30% off the going rate, these prices are new Amazon all-time lows and the best we can find. For those unfamiliar here, this is a 2023 remake of the 2008 cult classic by the same name. Reinvigorating the survival horror experience like never before, players once again take on the role of engineer Isaac Clarke investigating a distress call aboard a massive planetary mining ship. Clarke and the USG Kellion’s crew are attacked by mutated human corpses called Necromorphs and that’s just where things get started. If you’re into these kinds of sci-fi survival horror-like experiences, it’s hard not to recommend the new Dead Space remake. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Joe and Mac: Caveman Ninja – T-Rex Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Bayonetta 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $38 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 3DS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle $23 (Reg. $31.50)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $400
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Cuphead PSN $14 (Reg. $20
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Capcom digital sale event from $4
- Lies of P pre-orders from $60
- Forspoken $50 (Reg. $70)
- Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN
- Raccoon City Edition $15 (Reg. $60)
- Incl. RE2 and RE3 remakes
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Xbox $5 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Capcom Fighting Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village $20 (Reg. $30)
- Incl. PSVR 2 Digital VR Mode
- Retro and Remasters PlayStation digital sale from $2
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 80% off
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more
NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks
Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more
Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins
Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!