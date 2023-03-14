Edifier’s new hi-res QD35 tabletop Bluetooth speaker packs a retro translucent design

Today, Edifier is introducing an all-new tabletop Bluetooth speaker with the QD35. Featuring “Lumia Art” effects, you’ll find that this speaker leverages a retro translucent design. It’s an all-in-one music system that’s both hi-res audio and hi-res audio wireless certified with USB-A and aux jacks on the rear panel, which supports both these high-resolution audio signals. So, if you’re ready to dip your toes into a hi-res audio system with ’90s callbacks, then the Edifier QD35 is a solid option. Want to learn more? Keep reading to discover all we know about this speaker.

Edifier QD35 packs retro stylings with the latest technology

The Edifier QD35 is the brand’s latest all-in-one music system, ready to deliver a high-quality experience to your desk. It features a dull-digit DSP chipset that “divides the signals precisely into treble and mid-bass.” This then passes through the TI Closed Loop digital amplifier to send the audio signals from the different frequency bands to the two target drives. The amp can also output up to 40W RMS, which is pretty impressive for a smaller tabletop speaker.

Speaking of the drivers, you’ll find a 3-inch mid-bass driver with an aluminum alloy diaphragm that goes down to 60Hz. Then there’s the 1-inch silk diaphragm dome tweeter which is “finely tuned” for the “exact reproduction of highs.”

Through the Edifier Connect app, you can synchronize the clock automatically with your phone or manually set it, depending on what you prefer. The app allows you to customize and create your own EQs for the speaker, as well as share those presets with friends for a more connected experience.

The QD35 Tabletop Bluetooth Speaker from Edifier comes in at $199.99 in both black-and-white colorways and is available to purchase starting today on Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love that more and more companies are going back to the ’90s retro styling with translucent designs that show off the internals of components. All of the devices we use day-to-day are beautiful inside (I think), and being able to see that better is just awesome to me. The overall design of the QD35 is something I’d love to place on my desk to listen to music from my MacBook Pro, as well as bring along to parties or get-togethers to have some nice ambient tunes playing in the background. While I might not pick one up right away, the Edifier QD35 is on my list of speakers to pick up once I start expanding my audio gear for sure.

