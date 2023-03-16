PS5-enhanced Sony 4K TVs up to $700 off: X80K 65-inch hits $678 Amazon low, OLEDs, more

Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging sale on 2022 model Sony 4K TVs spanning across a number of models. One standout has the Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD X80K Series Smart Google TV on sale for $678 shipped. This model launch at just shy of $1,000 about a year ago now and fetches a regular price of $850 these days at Best Buy where it is now going for $680. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You’re looking at a 4K Google TV with Google Assistant voice command action joined by “exclusive features for the PlayStation to improve gaming picture quality.” While you’ll need to jump up to the X80K series on sale down below for VRR support, this display does feature HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, Apple AirPlay 2 streaming, HDMI 2.1 input, a pair of US ports, and on board Wi-Fi. Head below for additional deals on Sony TVs and more.

Over on this landing page, you’ll find a host of 2022 model Sony 4K TVs marked down from $448 shipped. Many of the hangover deals from our previous roundup can be found below, but some, including some of OLED models, have now dropped even lower:

Sony 2022 model Google 4K TVs:

Sony 2022 model 4K OLED Google TVs:

Then check out this $200 price drop on Amazon’s latest 65-inch Omni 4K Smart Fire TV if the PS5-enhanced models above aren’t of interest. Plus, there are more where that came from right here alongside deals on the latest Siri Remote and Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks from $25 including the 4K Max variant at $35 shipped. Get a closer look at those right here.

Sony 65-inch 4K X80K Smart Google TV features:

The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life, enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro. Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place. Stream from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and many more. Experience immersive and engaging cinematic content as the creator intended with support for Dolby Vision & Atmos.

