Ninja blender systems up to $60 off, smart Vitamix model $200 off, more from $100

Amazon is now offering the Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $140 and currently fetching as much directly from Ninja, this is the best price around right now. After launching for the first time last spring, the TWISTi Blender DUO is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a one-time sale at $10 less. Alongside 1600W of power, this model is designed to offer a suite of blending and extraction options centered around its dual setup system. It will work nicely for everyday smoothies and protein shakes as well more more robust meal preparations, crushing ice for cocktails this summer, and nutrient extraction. The built-in namesake twist tamper is designed to drive robust ingredients into the blades with “no stalling, stirring, [and] no shaking to get the perfect texture.” There are also five built-in preset functions and a handy drizzle cap to add ingredients the clean and safe way during blending jobs. More details below alongside the rest of today’s blender and mixer deals.

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO features:

Built-in Twist Tamper + high-speed blades to power through tough ingredients with 1600 Peak-Watt Power for no stalling, no stirring, no shaking to get the perfect texture. Twist the tamper to push ingredients down toward the high-speed blades for thick and even results. Hybrid-Edge Blades Assembly blends, chops & crushes at high speed to deliver better breakdown of frozen whole fruits and veggies, nuts, seeds, and ice for smoother blends. The power-dense motor maintains high speed to deliver uninterrupted performance and is designed for heavy food loads.

