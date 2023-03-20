Today’s Android game and app deals: Hardboiled, Car Launcher Pro, and more

Monday has arrived so it’s time to kick off the week in Android game and app deals with all of today’s best offers courtesy of Google Play. Alongside today’s price drop on Chromecast with Google TV and some spring savings on Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra, this morning also saw Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro land at $150, among others. But for now we are on to the apps including highlights like Everybody’s RPG, Tallowmere, Little Misfortune, Hardboiled, Car Launcher Pro, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Hardboiled:

The blast was immense. Humanity finally had destroyed itself. The fallout lasted for weeks after the bombs went off. If you didn’t die in the blast, you died in the coming weeks from radiation and disease. Everyone was fighting for survival in what’s left of the abandoned towns and cities. Slowly the survivors are trying to put what’s left of their lives back together, some even with force. Just like the other survivors, Max was trying to reclaim his life back. He drove from city to city trying to find a suitable place that was good enough to call home. However, after his latest stop, things got a little complicated starting with a few stolen car parts.

