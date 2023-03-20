Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro land at $150 with $50 off spring sale, plus A-Series buds at $79

Joining the discounts from over the weekend on Google’s latest Pixel 7/Pro handsets, the savings are now carrying over to the brand’s most recent earbuds. Alongside a more affordable pair below, the flagship Google Pixel Buds Pro are now marked down to $149.99 shipped at Amazon. Available in four different styles, you’re looking at a $50 price cut from the usual $200 going rate in either case. Today’s offer is only the second discount of the month and is the lowest in over a month and a half.

Arriving just in time to serenade you on spring workouts, or to just take over your everyday listening habits, the Pixel Buds Pro from Google are its first crack at a more flagship listening experience. Active Noise cancellation lands for the very first time, with a companion transparency mode also hitting the feature set. You’ll find a Qi-enabled charging case that steps up each of the earbuds’ built-in 11 hours of playback by an extra 20 hours for all-day listening and then some. You can also read all about the experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings today, Google’s more recent Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as a more affordable take on true wireless earbuds than the lead deal and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. The $79 sale price tag is still far below what you’ll pay for the flagship buds above, too, and is down from the usual $99 going rate to deliver the second-best price to date. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

If you’d prefer the latest flagship true wireless listening experience from another brand, we’re currently still tracking a discount on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. While not quite as affordable as the Pixel Buds Pro above, these clock-in with one of the first price cuts yet at $199 in three styles. The buds take on much of the same ANC-backed professional feature set, just with a build that’s tailored more towards the latest Galaxy handsets than the Pixel ecosystem.

Google Pixel Buds Pro features:

Pixel Buds Pro use Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal to adapt to your ear and help block outside sounds, creating a quiet foundation so your music can shine. With custom 11 mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ, the earbuds sound amazing at any volume. The battery keeps up with your life, with up to 11 hours of listening time, or up to 31 hours with the charging case; you can charge them wirelessly with Pixel Stand or other Qi-certified chargers.

