CORSAIR XENEON Flex 45-inch 240Hz OLED monitor sees second sale at new low of $1,771

Amazon is offering the just-released CORSAIR XENEON Flex 45-inch 240Hz 1440p OLED Monitor for $1,771.55 shipped. This is down $228 from its list price of $2,000 and marks the first notable price discount that we’ve seen. Do note that it fell $1,939 back in February, but this is the first time it’s been more than $100 off. As one of the first flexible OLED displays to market, CORSAIR worked closely with LG on the XENEON Flex to bring the latest technology to your desk. You’ll find a 45-inch 3440×1440 display here that has a 21:9 UltraWide aspect ratio. With a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms grey-to-grey response time, which is thanks to the OLED tech that the display is built with. Also, there’s AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC for tear-free experiences on either team green or red for your GPU. Plus, since the display is OLED, you’ll find that each pixel is self-lit which can give a much more immersive gaming experience, especially with HDR up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Learn more in our announcement and pre-order coverage then head below for more.

If you want to save a bit of cash, but still get a high-end OLED monitor for your desk, then check out Alienware’s 34-inch 1440p option. While the same resolution, the smaller screen delivers a higher PPI which leads to a slightly better-looking image. With a 175Hz refresh rate, you can still play games at high frame rates with ease. And, it comes in at $1,324, which saves $447 compared to today’s lead deal.

Now, if you’re wanting to pick up a new PC to use with your refreshed desk setup, then consider Lenovo’s IdeaCenter desktop that’s on sale for $830. Yes, it’s about half the price of the CORSAIR monitor above, but the RTX 3060 will easily drive the 1440p display at high frame rates. And, if you need even more power, then be sure to grab the RX 7900 XT graphics card for a day-one upgrade at a new low of $840.

CORSAIR XENEON Flex Monitor features:

Set the curve with the CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Bendable UltraWide Gaming Display, built with revolutionary bendable OLED technology engineered by LG Display, enabling you to adjust the curve of your screen from completely flat for MOBAs and strategy games to an immersive 800R for simulations and shooters. Experience gorgeous cinematic visuals on an immense 45-inch 3440×1440 OLED screen, with up to 240Hz refresh rate and an unbelievably fast 0.03ms GtG response time. Motion-blur-canceling and 0.01ms pixel response time ensure a new level of realism during fast-moving scenes, as you enjoy silky-smooth, tear-free images thanks to NVIDIA® G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification. With dual HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB Type-C connections, the XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 resets your expectations of what a premier gaming monitor can be.

