CORSAIR’s bendable 45-inch 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor pre-orders now live at $2,000

Originally announced back in August, today we’re finally getting pricing, availability, and a bit more info about CORSAIR’s first bendable 45-inch 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor. Yeah, this is a behemoth of a display that does something we were always told not to do: bend. So, what all is CORSAIR’s new XENEON FLEX monitor capable of? When will it release? How much will it cost? Keep reading to find out all the answers and more.

Are you ready to spend $2,000 on a flexible display?

CORSAIR’s XENEON Flex 45WQHD240 OLED display (yes, a mouthful), was announced earlier this year. However, what wasn’t announced was pricing or availability.

A bit of backstory. Partnering with LG here, the XENEON FLEX is designed to be a bendable UltraWide display thanks to OLED technology. However, it doesn’t just have a single angle to bend to, instead, it has several to choose from to get the perfect amount of immersion. Whether you’re playing Forza or Starfield (once it releases,) the XENEON FLEX from CORSAIR is sure to make you more immersed in whatever title you’re into. The OLED technology also helps with the immersion thanks to having inky blacks and bright, vibrant colors.

You’ll find a 3440x1440p resolution spanning the absolutely massive 45-inch display, and a refresh rate of 240Hz for extremely fast-paced gameplay. While I’d prefer to have seen a higher resolution, similar to my thoughts on LG’s latest 1440p 240Hz OLED UltraWide announced earlier this week.

Now that all that’s covered, let’s dig into the nitty gritty about CORSAIR’s XENEON FLEX monitor – the cost. While it’s pretty expensive (probably one of the most expensive gaming monitors available right now), there’s a lot to consider when talking about the price. Coming in at $1,999.99, the CORSAIR XENEON FLEX is pretty expensive, but considering it’s a bendable monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate is pretty insane.

It’s slated to ship later this month, and you can expect to have CORSAIR’s flexible monitor in your hands by the end of the year or the beginning of 2023.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m still not 100% sure I’m sold on the idea of a flexible monitor, but I would love to try it out at some point. Playing with the website is fun, and it’s interesting to see how many points the screen can stop at, going from flat to an 800R curve; the really weird part is that you can bend only one side. This would actually be ideal for surround setups as you could have a less curved portion in the middle and more curved toward the outside, should you have multiple of these $2,000 displays on your desk.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!