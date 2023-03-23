Today’s Android game and app deals: Townscaper, Bad North, Space Grunts 2, more

Justin Kahn -
Thursday’s collection of the best Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting down below courtesy of Google Play. Be sure to scope out the offer we spotted on iOttie’s Made for Google iON Wireless Duo 15W charger and Hisense’s 2022 model 75-inch 120Hz mini-LED Google TV, but it’s all about the apps for now. Highlight discounts include titles like Townscaper, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, Heroes of Loot, Space Grunts 2, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

More on Townscaper:

Townscaper is an experimental passion project. More of a toy than a game. Pick colors from the palette, plop down colored blocks of house on the irregular grid, and watch Townscaper’s underlying algorithm automatically turn those blocks into cute little houses, arches, stairways, bridges and lush backyards, depending on their configuration.

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

