Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: SpongeBob, Sasaya, Rush Rally 3, more

Reg. $1+ FREE+
SpongeBob SquarePants

Thursday morning has arrived and we have now collected all of today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps into one handy list down below. On your way down there, check out this sizable price drop on the official Apple Watch Link Bracelets and the Apple Pencil 2 to upgrade your iPad experience alongside everything else in our curated deal hub. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like SpongeBob SquarePants, Sasaya, The Wanderer, Rush Rally 3, and more. All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are waiting down below the fold. 

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Cut for Stories: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Match Attack!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Enchanted Worlds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sasaya: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Wanderer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Earth 3D: FREE (Reg. $3)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Home Run High: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse and Keyboard Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: EXIT – The Curse of Ophir: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Inua – A Story in Ice and Time: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Earth 3D: FREE (Reg. $3)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Iron Marines: $10 (Reg. $15)

More on SpongeBob SquarePants:

Are you ready, kids? Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course, you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! The battle is on!

