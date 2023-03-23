Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Violet/Scarlet $50.50, RE Village $20, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. We are now tracking some nice little price drops directly on amazon for the latest-generation Pokémon titles. Trainers can now score Pokémon Violet down at $50.48 or Pokémon Scarlet at $52.98 shipped, down from the regularly $60 each. While not huge price drops, deals on the Gen 9 titles have been scarce at best since release – they didn’t even go on sale for Pokémon Day – and Scarlet is now matching the all-time low while Violet is coming very close. Despite some launch hiccups, we enjoyed our time time with latest pocket monster Switch titles and you can read all about our experience in our hands-on review. And while we are talking Pokémon, be sure to checkout the upcoming Scarlet and Violet TCG set and Rikka’s custom Pokémon keyboard too. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Wii U and 3DS eShop titles up to 92% off

***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299

PlayStation and Xbox:

GDC 2023 starts today and Microsoft is offering 12 FREE demos of unreleased games to try out

Nintendo adds Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime, more to base tier Switch Online library

Cities: Skylines goes out with a bang, getting multiple DLCs ahead of sequel’s release

Official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game and sticker pack now live from $299

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!