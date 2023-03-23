Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Violet/Scarlet $50.50, RE Village $20, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. We are now tracking some nice little price drops directly on amazon for the latest-generation Pokémon titles. Trainers can now score Pokémon Violet down at $50.48 or Pokémon Scarlet at $52.98 shipped, down from the regularly $60 each. While not huge price drops, deals on the Gen 9 titles have been scarce at best since release – they didn’t even go on sale for Pokémon Day – and Scarlet is now matching the all-time low while Violet is coming very close. Despite some launch hiccups, we enjoyed our time time with latest pocket monster Switch titles and you can read all about our experience in our hands-on review. And while we are talking Pokémon, be sure to checkout the upcoming Scarlet and Violet TCG set and Rikka’s custom Pokémon keyboard too. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Wii U and 3DS eShop titles up to 92% off
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection $25 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil 4 digital on Switch $8 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII (original) $8 (Reg. $16)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $38 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 3DS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle $23 (Reg. $31.50)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Resident Evil Village $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 70% off
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Gotham Knights Standard Edition $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Hades physical edition $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Lies of P pre-orders from $60
- Forspoken $50 (Reg. $70)
- Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Xbox $5 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Retro and Remasters PlayStation digital sale from $2
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
GDC 2023 starts today and Microsoft is offering 12 FREE demos of unreleased games to try out
Nintendo adds Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime, more to base tier Switch Online library
Cities: Skylines goes out with a bang, getting multiple DLCs ahead of sequel’s release
Official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game and sticker pack now live from $299
Bethesda officially announces Starfield release date, new trailer, upcoming showcase, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!