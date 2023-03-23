Smartphone Accessories: Zhiyun Smooth-X iPhone Gimbal $19 (37% off), more

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Zhiyun Smooth-X Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer for $19 with free shipping on orders over $49. Originally $60, and going for $30 as of late at Amazon without the bundled tripod, this marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before back in November. If you’re finding video taken on your smartphone to be a little too shaky, then a gimbal will help solve the problem. Simply place your iPhone or Android smartphone into the Smooth-X’s built-in clamp and it’ll stabilize your smartphone as you walk, run, or even drive as a passenger. When needed, the gimbal end extends out to function like a selfie stick to take a picture or video of the entire family without having to use a secondary tripod or have someone not be in the picture. When not being used, you can collapse the Smooth-X down to size small enough to put in your pocket or purse. Learn more about the Smooth-X in our hands-on review.
The telescoping bar extends approximately 10″, bringing the total extended length of the SMOOTH-X to approximately 20″. When the telescoping bar is retracted, the gimbal measures around 10″ from end to end. It supports phones up to 3.5″ via an adjustable mount, and it allows you to position your phone horizontally or vertically, for standard as well as portrait shots. After your phone is attached, the orientation is easily switchable at the press of a button. An included battery provides 4 hours of average runtime and even up to 5.5 hours in some applications with standby. This user-friendly gimbal comes with a companion iOS/Android app which highly expands your capabilities. The app offers slow motion, time-lapse, panorama, and other creative features, and it enables you to track a subject automatically after getting the subject in the frame. It also has basic editing functions for your captured videos. You can efficiently trim shots, add music, add subtitles, and more.
