Kindle readers up to 33% off: Paperwhite $100, Scribe with stylus $290 all-time low, and more

As part of a fresh new Kindle sale Amazon is kicking off for the weekend, you can now score the Kindle Paperwhite reader from $99.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also within $5 of the best price we have tracked, which was only once for a brief time over the holiday shopping season last year. This is the latest-model Paperwhite with a 6.8-inch, 300 ppi glare-free display “that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.” That’s on top of the adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge (depending on how you use it of course), 20% faster page turns, and a waterproof design that can “withstand accidental immersion in water.” Head below for more details and a particularly notable price drop on the new Kindle Scribe model.

After tracking the very first straight up cash discounts back in early January, we have now have a new all-time low on the Kindle Scribe – Amazon’s most feature-packed reader to date with stylus-based note taking functionality and more. While you can still take advantage of the same buy two save $40 promotion we have been tracking for months, the 16GB base model Kindle Scribe is now selling for $289.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the regular $340 price tag and the best price we have ever tracked. Get an even closer look in our launch coverage right here.

Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Basic Pen. Notes are automatically organized by book in one place, so you can browse, review, and export them via email.

You’ll find the rest of today’s Kindle reader deals waiting for you on this landing page alongside the latest Echo Show offers and more. We also happen to be tracking the best price ever on Amazon’s relatively new Halo Rise smart lamp and speaker combo with sleep tracking and more. Get a closer look at that right here.

Kindle Paperwhite features:

Kindle Paperwhite – Now with a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.

Purpose-built for reading – With a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.

More books in more places – Store thousands of titles, then take them all with you. A single charge via USB-C last weeks, not hours.

Easy on the eyes – Now with adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber.

Waterproof reading – Built to withstand accidental immersion in water, so you’re good from the beach to the bath.

