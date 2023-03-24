TCL’s prev-gen 10 Pro and latest 20 Pro unlocked Android smartphones at lows from $186

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is offering its unlocked 20 Pro 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $249.99 shipped. Normally $300 as of late at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at $50 below our last mention from back in October and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon only once before. Ready for use on Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, you’ll find that the phone is relegated to AT&T’s LTE network while Verizon and T-Mobile customers will enjoy 5G connectivity. Powered by the Snapdragon 750G 5G mobile processor, and backed by 6GB of RAM, the TCL 20 Pro is the perfect choice for replacing your aging device. It has a NXTVISION 2.0 AMOLED Dotch 6.67-inch FHD+ display, a 48MP OIS quad camera array, and 256GB of internal storage, making it the ideal device for content consumption as well as content creation. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at the budget-friendly smartphone and then keep reading for more.

Also on sale today is the unlocked TCL 10 Pro 128GB Android Smartphone for $185.99 shipped at Best Buy. Typically $370 there, and going for $300 at Amazon while it’s still in stock, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked so far. While there’s no 5G connectivity here, you’ll find that it works with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile just the same. There’s a 64MP quad camera array around the back and a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on the front. With 128GB of internal storage, this could be the smartphone for you if your budget isn’t quite large enough to pick up the newer 20 Pro on sale above. Take a closer look at what the TCL 10 Pro has to offer in our hands-on review.

Before you leave, give our Android guide a look for all the other ways you can save on smartphones, accessories, and even apps. However, if you want the best Android experience, then Google’s in-house Pixel line is the way to go. Earlier this week, we tracked down deals on the Pixel 7/Pro smartphones from $449, making now one of the best times yet to pick up the latest Google has to offer.



TCL 20 Pro 5G features:

Experience revolutionary speeds, faster streaming, quicker downloads, as well as enhanced AI features and hyper-accurate GPS with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile processor. And 6GB of RAM provide effortlessly smooth performance. More sharing, more gaming, more experiences, never miss a beat. Discover seamless visuals that go beyond the edge with the TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphone’s 6.67-inch FHD+ NXTVISION AMOLED Dotch Display. Immerse yourself in a vivid, true-to-life visual world.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!