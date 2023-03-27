Govee’s first HDMI sync box is gaming-focused with AI, plus Matter RGBIC LED rope light coming

Today, Govee, a fast-growing name in the smart lighting space, is announcing its first AI gaming sync box kit. Aiming to upgrade your gaming space, this kit is designed to go between your PC and monitor to capture what’s being displayed and give proper illumination to your space. Govee is even touting this as the “first-ever” AI-powered gaming light kit. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the Govee AI gaming sync box kit.

Govee upgrades your gaming setup with AI

Govee wants to take your gaming setup to the next level here. The company says that it’s “not just about color matching,” as this kit is about “the power of AI” in its new lighting solution, turning “standard gameplay into an immersive light show.” It’ll look for on-screen events and provide real-time “excitement.” Powered by ConiGlow’s deep learning algorithm, this system is designed to analyze characteristics in gameplay and provide “more than 30” customized lighting effects, highlighting your key gameplay moments with a “near-zero delay.”

The HDMI box supports up to 240Hz pass-through and up to 4K resolutions, meaning that in many setups, you won’t notice any degradation in visual quality when using the sync box. Only a handful of games is supported at this time, with League of Legends, Apex Legends, VALORANT, and Overwatch 2 at launch, though more games will be coming later this year.

The sync box isn’t all that Govee is announcing today, however. A new neon rope light that’s powered by the brand’s RGBIC technology is also coming. Designed to perfectly pair with the sync box, you’ll find 42 independent controllable light segments here with back-facing LED lights that “create uniform luminosity for a truly elevated gaming session.” Plus, this rope light kit can be cut and resized for the perfect fit, even in the most complex desk setups.

You can pick up the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit for $299.99 shipped right now at Amazon. The RGBIC LED Neon Rope Light for Desks will launch on April 10 at $89.99. Both the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit and the RGBIC LED Rope Light are compatible with Alexa and Assistant out of the box, and the rope light will also come in a Matter-compatible option later in the summer of 2023.

9to5Toys’ Take

While Govee has integrated with Razer in the past and also offers camera-based backlighting systems, this takes things to a new level. It’s also interesting to see a technology like the Hue Play box applied to gaming like Govee has here, and I think that’s what really sets the brand apart from the rest.

I’m excited to see what other games are integrated and if the API is made open for community plug-ins as well, as I’d love to see support for titles like Satisfactory and the like for when your power goes down or an in-game event happens. But until then, at least it’ll monitor what’s on screen and tie the lighting in with that, even if in-game events aren’t supported yet.

