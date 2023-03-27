SNK’s NEOGEO Arcade console and controller combo returns to 2023 low today at $99 shipped

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $130 $99
NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro

Amazon is now offering the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro for $99.01 shipped. Regularly $130, this is 24% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. While we have seen open-box and refurbished listings for a bit less than this, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for a new unit and only the second time we have tracked it down this low in 2023. Compatible with PC, Android devices, and the NEOGEO mini console, you’re looking at a hybrid multi-platform standalone game console and controller in one. It includes 20 built-in SNK games, including titles like The King of Fighters titles, Samurai Shodown, Ninja Masters, and others, with the ability to connect to your big screen via HDMI. Swing by our launch coverage for an even closer look and then head below for more. 

One important thing to point out here with the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro is that while it can connect it to your big screen as described above, the HDMI cable itself is not included in the package. So, if you don’t have an extra one laying around already, it might be worth taking a look at the affordable Amazon Basics HDMI cables that start from slightly under $6 Prime shipped

While the recent deal we were tracking on the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console has jumped back up to just shy of full price now, this morning did see a notable offer on Nintendo Switch. Just before Nintendo officially announced tomorrow morning’s Zelda Tears of the Kingdom showcase, we spotted the OLED Switch model console down at $320 Prime shipped. All of the details you need on that are right here and you can still score the Mario Day bundle with a FREE game too. 

More on the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro:

Love classic SNK fighting games? This is the Console for you. Comes preloaded with 20 of sinks best retro fighting games for you to choose from. Use a HDMI cable to attach your arcade stick Pro to your TV to play in Console mode. You have the option to hook up NEOGEO mini game pads for some multiplayer action. The arcade stick Pro also has the ability to connect to your computer, a NEOGEO mini or an Android device and act as a Controller for your games on these systems to unlock even more ways to use this unique 

Show More Comments