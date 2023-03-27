Nintendo officially announces new Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Direct showcase!

New Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay is now officially on the way. Cutting it about as close as you could imagine, Nintendo has finally announced the long-awaited and expected Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Direct! The game is, as of right now, still expected to release on May 12, 2023 and Nintendo has now finally announced we will be getting a solid chunk of new gameplay tomorrow morning. Head below for more details on tomorrow’s new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay presentation.

New Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay inbound!

After seeing more of Tears of the Kingdom in last month’s Direct and a host of pre-order deals go live on what might very well be the most anticipated Nintendo Switch game ever, we are about 24 hours away from another good look at the game.

It sounds like tomorrow’s New Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase is going to be short but very sweet – nothing but 10 straight minutes of gameplay action. Judging by the wording above, this won’t just be another pseudo gameplay trailer broadcast, but rather an actual all in-engine gameplay demo of the game. Less than two months from release and we are in some ways getting our first good look at gameplay here by the sounds of it…better late than never I guess!

See more Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 3/28 at 7:00 a.m. PT on our YouTube channel.



▶️ https://t.co/uMUCfVjFQL pic.twitter.com/y49N4jRUTz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 27, 2023

An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game for the Nintendo Switch system. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination.

Stay locked to 9to5Toys for more Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay and tune in tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. ET for the presentation.

