Today’s best game deals: Mario Maker 2, 3D World, Callisto Protocol all-time low, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. As Nintendo moves into phase 2 of the Mario Day eShop sale (they are really dragging it out this year), the digital deals are rolling over to the Amazon storefront as well as including titles like Super Mario Maker 2, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury alongside even more on the eShop. If you missed earlier this month, just picked up a Switch over the iconic plumber’s holiday a couple weeks ago, or are just looking to full up your first-party game collection, the Mario Day deals are still going strong. You’re looking at 33% or $20 off the going rates to bring the titles above down to $39.99 in digital form, matching the best prices we have tracked this year. And remember, time is running out to score the special Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Console Bundle with a free game and more – you might only have another few days to grab one. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $38 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection $25 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII (original) $8 (Reg. $16)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $38 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 3DS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle $23 (Reg. $31.50)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $70)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 70% off
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Hades physical edition $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Forspoken $50 (Reg. $70)
- Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Xbox $5 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
GDC 2023 starts today and Microsoft is offering 12 FREE demos of unreleased games to try out
Nintendo adds Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime, more to base tier Switch Online library
Cities: Skylines goes out with a bang, getting multiple DLCs ahead of sequel’s release
Official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game and sticker pack now live from $299
Bethesda officially announces Starfield release date, new trailer, upcoming showcase, more
