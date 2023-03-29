Anker discounts GaN USB-C chargers, portable projectors, much more from $11 in spring sale

Anker is back today with one of its famous mid-week Amazon storefront sales, this time around opening the floodgates to discount a collection of gear. In time to refresh your setup for spring, one of 9to5‘s favorite accessory makers is stealing back the spotlight from brands like Satechi and Belkin after seeing a series of other spring sales go live earlier in the week. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick has the new Anker GaNPrime 65W USB-C Charger for $41.99. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts since launching last fall at 30%. It’s the best price of the year and undercuts our previous mention by $6.

With enough juice to power up everything from the latest iPhone 14 or Pixel 7 to M2 MacBooks, Chromebooks, and everything in-between, this GaNPrime charger can dish out 65W from its three ports. There’s a pair of USB-C slots which can each tap into that 65W max output, as well as the USB-A slot for topping off smaller accessories and the like. Our hands-on review details everything else you need to know. Head below for more from $11.

Another highlight is marking down Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Projector. Dropping from the usual $800 going rate when you clip the on-page coupon, today’s offer lands at $749.99. This is one of the best discounts overall and the second lowest price yet.

Anker’s portable Nebula Capsule 3 projector delivers an Android-powered experience and a compact design that’s still capable of creating an up to 100-inch screen. It also packs 4-hour battery life, built-in speakers, and an HDMI input. So whether you’ll be planning to have an outdoor movie night or just want to turn any wall into a screen, this soda can-sized projector is up for the job through spring or summer, and beyond.

Anker GaNPrime 65W USB-C Charger features:

With 2 USB-C ports and one USB-A port, you can charge your phone, notebook, and earbuds all at once from a single charger. Connect a single device to charge at up to 65W. Our exclusive PowerIQ 4.0 technology features Dynamic Power Distribution, which detects the power needs of connected devices and adjusts power automatically to ensure faster, more efficient charging.

