Satechi launches 20% off spring sale on nearly all of its popular Apple accessories at 2023 lows

Spring is in full bloom, and the folks over at Satechi are helping you refresh your setup. Whether it’s the desktop workstation, the gear that follows you too and from coffee shops, or the chargers in your travel bag, Satechi’s lineup of popular Apple accessories are now 20% off in a sitewide sale. Just apply code SPRING20 at checkout to lock-in the savings, which also includes free shipping across the board in orders over $40. Be sure to go shop the entire sale here, or just head below the fold as we break down all of our favorites. Satechi makes some of our favorites accessories for everything in Apple’s stable, be it the latest Macs, iPads, or iPhones, and all of it is on sale.

A favorite from the sale is one of the latest additions to the Satechi stable, with its just-released Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub for $159.99. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at another chance to lock-in the savings from the launch discount back when it launched at CES in January. It’s one of the very first chances to score any savings and matches the all-time low at $40 off.

Sporting a 5-in-1 design, Satechi’s latest Thunderbolt 4 offering arrives with a compact design that really lets it live up to the slim naming scheme. The back of the device sports three full Thunderbolt 4 ports capable of driving a single 8K display or dual 4K monitors. Then on the front is the Thunderbolt 4 host connection that can dish out 60W of power to a connected MacBook, as well as a 10Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 port to connect any other peripherals. We break down what to expect from the experience further in our launch coverage.

If you’re rocking a new M2 Mac mini, Satechi’s Stand & Hub is an essential upgrade. Marked down to $79.99, this one lands at $20 off the usual $100 going rate in order to match the best price of the year. Arriving as a complement to all of Apple’s Mac mini models, Satechi’s Stand & Hub packs a matching metal build and rests underneath Apple’s most compact Mac. It packs a series of front-facing I/O for added convenience on plugging in devices, as well as a built-in M.2 SATA SSD slot for adding some extra storage. We found it to be an essential upgrade for Mac mini owners in our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review that took a look at it as an M1 companion, though this model will work with the new M2 Mac mini, as well.

Of course, there’s plenty of other gear for your Apple setup, too. From multi-device chargers outfitted with MagSafe for your iPhone 14 to iPad docks, USB-C GaN charging hubs, and more, nearly everything the site sells is now up for grabs at 20% off. Just apply code SPRING20 at checkout and you’ll be refreshing your setup in no time with the best prices of the year.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub features:

Thunderbolt 4 Upstream Host Port with 60W Power Delivery and USB 3.2 Gen 2 with up to 10 Gbps data transfer and 900mA downstream charging at the front, and 3 Thunderbolt 4 Downstream Ports with up to 15W charging and up to 40 Gbps data transfer at back. The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub features 3 Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports that support 15W charging, 40Gbps data transfer speed.

