ASUS Chakram X wireless gaming mouse has hot swap switches and Qi charging for $130

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Chakram X Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse for $129.99 shipped. Down from $160, this $30 discount actually marks a return to the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. For further comparison, the only time it’s gone for less was earlier this month with a drop to $110, but this is the best we’ve seen outside of that. In the past, many wireless mice only connected, well, wirelessly. The ASUS ROG Chakram X, however, does things a little differently. Sure, it connects over Bluetooth or the 2.4GHz USB dongle. But, those who want the lowest latency possible or to use it while charging will find that it also functions wired as well, making it even more versatile. There’s a 36,000 DPI sensor with 8,000Hz polling, which helps the seven programmable buttons and 4-way directional joystick communicate with your computer at the fastest speed possible. In fact, you can even switch out the 3-pin mechanical switches and 5-pin optical microswitches to really dial in the feel of this mouse. For battery life, you’ll find that it lasts up to 114 hours on a single charge and you can recharge it either by plugging it in or setting it on a wireless Qi pad. Take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? Well, consider checking out the CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro wireless gaming mouse that can be picked up for $70 on Amazon. While it doesn’t have the same 36,000 DPI sensor or hot-swappable switches, the Dark Core RGB Pro is a solid buy for your cord-free gaming setup.

Further upgrade your setup with the CORSAIR optical-mechanical K70 PRO RGB gaming keyboard that’s on sale for $100 right now. Down 44% from its typical rate, you’ll find that this marks a new a new low that we’ve tracked and makes now the best time yet to pick this gaming keyboard up. Then, swing by our dedicated PC gaming guide to find all the other ways you can save on battlestation upgrades.

ASUS ROG Chakram X Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

ROG Chakram X wireless RGB gaming mouse with next-gen 36,000 dpi ROG AimPoint optical sensor, 8000 Hz polling rate, low-latency tri-mode connectivity (RF 2.4 GHz / Bluetooth / wired), 11 programmable buttons, an analog joystick and hot-swappable micro switch sockets (mechanical / optical ).

