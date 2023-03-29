Insta360 Flow review: My new favorite iPhone gimbal [Video]

Today, Insta360 is announcing its latest product, and it isn’t a camera this time. The Insta360 Flow is an easy-to-use, run-and-gun smartphone gimbal. Quick setup, powerful AI tools, and handy built-in features make the Flow worth a look for those wanting smoother video out of their mobile devices. Don’t let its small, portable design fool you though, this mobile gimbal is packed with features to make shooting easier. We got our hands on one so be sure to hit the video below and see all of the details.

Insta360 Flow: Design

The Insta360 Flow is a three-axis gimbal made to support a variety of mobile devices. It works perfectly on my iPhone 11 as well as my wife’s iPhone 12 Pro Max. It will also support plenty of Android devices – be sure to check the website for a full compatibility list. The gimbal works without an app, but the Insta360 app unlocks a ton of features and shooting modes that we’ll be taking a look at.

The handle is on the smaller side, which makes it easy to transport but a little more difficult to hold and use. Included with the Flow is a grip cover that can be attached for a more ergonomic handle.

Battery life is rated to around 12 hours, but there is also a USB-C port near the magnetic phone attachment that can be used to charge a phone while it is in use on the gimbal.

On the backside of the gimbal is a smoked see-through plastic portion that looks sharp on the back of the main arm. Sure, it doesn’t add any functionality, but it’s an interesting cosmetic part of the gimbal.

Another thoughtful feature here is the inclusion of a cold-shoe mount for audio accessories located at the bottom of that smoked plastic cover. I’ve used the DJI Mic with mobile gimbals before, and it can throw off the balance when the receiver is directly attached to the bottom of my phone. Being able to mount the receiver on the cold shoe and just run an audio cable to my phone is a much better way to use the gimbal.

Insta360 Flow: Video

Despite being so compact, the Flow hides a built-in tripod in its handle. Typically tripods on mobile gimbals like this are a separate piece that must be attached. This design that incorporates the tripod into the handle keeps the overall package smaller and more portable. The gimbal also has a threaded mount on the bottom for use with other devices.

Another hidden feature is the extendable selfie stick. Pull the gimbal away from the handle to raise the camera by roughly eight inches. Besides getting the camera farther away from you, the handle can also be tilted for a more comfortable grip on the handle.

There are thumb controls on one side of the gimbal and a trigger on the other side. A USB-C port labeled “IN” near the thumb controls handles recharging the gimbal.

Getting set up

Getting the Insta360 Flow setup is relatively straightforward. There is a magnetic clip that attaches to the back of a phone and then snaps to the gimbal – just make sure it is centered on the back of the phone for the best performance. With a phone attached, just swing the arm up and the gimbal will turn on and automatically start balancing the phone.

The gimbal works fine like this but to take advantage of AI tracking and Insta360’s wide variety of shooting modes, download the app and connect to the gimbal via Bluetooth.

Insta360 Flow: Physical controls

Insta360 packs a lot of control into the smartwheel operated by your thumb. The thumbstick controls the gimbal’s direction, while buttons for recording, switching orientation mode, and controlling power are placed around it. This area is also a touch capacitive control for changing follow modes.

On top are indicator lights for the follow modes. There is an auto, follow, pan follow, and FPV mode. To switch between modes, place a finger on the area around the thumbstick and rotate clockwise or counterclockwise.

Lastly, on the outside of the smartwheel is an auto-centering dial that controls the zoom of a connected device. It’s textured, which makes the wheel easy to control with a single hand.

On the other side of the gimbal is a trigger that has a variety of controls for multiple presses. A single press will enable the lock mode and track whatever is in the center of the frame. A double press will reset the gimbal’s position to a level horizon, and a triple tap will turn the gimbal around into a selfie mode.

How steady is it?

We’ve tested a few budget-friendly mobile gimbals that work well, but the Insta360 Flow is on another level when it comes to stability. Thanks to the three-axis gimbal, even when running along beside my kids on their bicycles, the video was rock solid. I was really surprised by how steady the video looked for such a small, portable stabilizer. Be sure to watch the video to see it in action.

The Insta360 Flow has all of the follow modes you would expect if you’ve used a gimbal before. The auto mode will adjust how sensitive the stabilizer is based on movements. Follow mode will pan and tilt closely with how you move the handle. Pan follow will lock the tilt axis so that it just follows movements that pan left and right – keeping the horizon as level as possible. FPV mode will allow you to tilt the camera left and right if you want to adjust the horizon for more creative movements like barrel rolls.

App controls

Like the Insta360 cameras that we’ve tested, the app has deep AI controls to make creating photos and videos very easy. Leave it in auto or manually set the shutter, ISO, and white balance. Along the bottom are a variety of shooting modes like panorama, time shift, and slow motion. Of course, the app also has face filters.

AI tracking

One new tracking feature is a “hoop mode” meant for capturing basketball. With the mode selected, the app will guide you through an easy setup that will get the hoop in the right position so the camera can track it. Then, the gimbal will move to keep the ball and hoop in the frame and create clips with only the shots that make it in the hoop. Insta360 notes that this currently only works in half-court games. It worked perfectly in my driveway with my kids.

9to5Toys’ Take

Throughout my testing, I’ve been blown away by the performance of the Insta360 Flow. Now, at $160 for the base gimbal, there are absolutely cheaper mobile stabilizers out there. But the compact design, thoughtful features like the cold shoe mount and built-in tripod, and the sheer stabilization performance of the Flow and AI features have all come together for a great smartphone gimbal.

Insta360 has been on a roll with releasing great products recently like the Link webcam. I’m excited to see what’s next in its lineup.

