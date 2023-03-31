Hot Wheels: Rift Rally delivers a mixed-reality racing experience for iOS/PlayStation gamers

Today, Mattel and Velan Studios are announcing the all-new Hot Wheels: Rift Rally mixed-reality gaming experience, combining physical RC cars with augmented reality courses in which you will be able to race around. The game itself is available on iOS, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, and you can order the starter kits today. Hot Wheels: Rift Rally brings a new racing experience into your home with “over-the-top digital environments” while transforming your floors “into high-speed raceways.” The standard and collector starter kits are available starting today from a variety of retailers. Ready to learn more about this new racing experience? Keep reading below the fold.

RC Hot Wheels cars with cameras

No matter what kit you pick up here, you will at least receive the Chameleon RC car, four rift gates, and a charging cable. The car is named the Chameleon because it will be able to virtually transform into more than 140 different variations of some iconic Hot Wheels models, including the Twin Mill, Bone Shaker, Mach Speeder, Gotta Go, and more.

Should you choose to go with the Collector’s Edition set, your Chameleon RC car will have a black colorway with gold accents, while the Standard Edition set has a white colorway. The Collector’s Edition also includes an exclusive, limited-edition Hot Wheels McLaren Senna die-cast supercar with a display case to boot.

Chameleon RC Car – Standard Edition Chameleon RC Car – Collector’s Edition

What about the game itself?

The hardware included in the kits is only half of the story here as this is a mixed-reality experience. You will be able to download the Hot Wheels: Rift Rally game on iOS, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Once you’ve set everything up, you will be able to choose between two different modes: campaign and stunt. In campaign mode, racers will be able to compete on different challenge maps and race with others head-to-head to level up the gameplay experience.

Stunt mode, on the other hand, focuses on chaining together wheelies, drifts, and more stunts to earn rewards. There will be plenty of mini-games you can play, with other puzzles and challenges helping to customize the look and performance of your vehicle. You will even be able to play against other racers in multiplayer sessions.

Availability

The all-new Hot Wheels: Rift Rally starter kits are available starting today, with the Standard Edition retailing for $129.99 and the Collector’s Edition stepping it up to $149.99. These kits are available from a variety of locations. Head below for links to where you can pick up these kits today.

9to5Toys’ Take

It is always cool to see these mixed-reality toys, and this entry from Hot Wheels and Velan Studios looks great. iOS, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 are a weird selection of platforms, and I would like to see this expanded eventually so even more players have an opportunity to enjoy racing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!