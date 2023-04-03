Satechi’s new Duo Wireless Stand for iPhone 14 hits $85 (Reg. $100), USB-C chargers from $13

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Duo Wireless Charger Stand and Power Bank for $84.99 shipped. With a usual $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings while landing at the second-best price to date. We’ve only seen it sell for less twice before, with this discount still only being one of the first chances to save period. Arriving as Satechi’s latest multi-device charger, the Duo Wireless Stand takes to refueling your gear while on-the-go with a built-in battery. Its 10,000mAh capacity is primed to handle topping off your iPhone 14 several times over, as well as giving some extra usage to AirPods and anything else that can plug in with a USB-C cable. We explore what to expect in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

Joining in on the brand’s latest portable power offering, Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now also offering its all-new 20W USB-C PD Charger for $12.99. Marking one of the more rare chances to save on one of the more affordable accessories in the Satechi stable, this one is nearly $2 less than our previous mention and matching the all-time low. This 20W charger is the most compact offering in Satechi’s lineup of USB-C accessories and still arrives as a notable companion to your smartphone or EDC. With a folding plug design, it will fit right in the palm of your hand to refuel all of the latest iPhones alongside Android handsets and much more. You can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand features:

The Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is a portable 3-in-1 Qi charger with an integrated 10000 mAh power bank, allowing you to charge up to three devices at a time. Features 1 Qi charger for smarthphones (10W Max) (7.5W for iPhones), 1 Qi AirPods charger (5W Max) and 1 USB-C port (18W Max), when no other device is being charged. The power bank can be charged through the USB-C port when it is not used to charge other devices.

