Seagate’s Stars Wars 2TB external RGB HDDs hit 2023 low at $90, plus Spider-Man model, more

Amazon is now offering the Seagate 2TB Grogu Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive at $89.99 shipped. Regularly $110, this is nearly 20% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This also the second-best side we have tracked at within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low since it released during the May the 4th festivities last year alongside the Boba Fett and Mandalorian models (both of which are at the same price now). You’ll also find the official Spider-Man Special Edition 2TB model down at he same $89.99 shipped, a new Amazon all-time low. These Seagate FireCuda hard drives deliver 2TB of storage with painterly renderings of the iconic Star Wars and Marvel characters alongside USB 3.2 Gen 1 tech and colored LED RGB Force glow lighting to bring “a galaxy of atmosphere to your drive.” Get a closer look right here and at the latest models in our video review before you head down below.

If the Star Wars and Marvel renderings on the officially licensed drives above aren’t working for your collections, save some cash and go with this WD 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive at $60 instead. There’s no lighting or fancy imagery here, but it will otherwise get the job done for less.

And on that note, we are also still tracking Crucial portable SSDs starting from $42.50 with a new all-time low now waiting on the larger 4TB model. All of the details on those offers are waiting in this morning’s roundup where you’ll also find a new Amazon all-time low on the SanDisk pro-model Extreme variant as well. Plus, there’s even more hangover storage deals in our World Backup Day feature.

Seagate 2TB Grogu Special Edition FireCuda HDD features:

This external hard drive is inspired by Grogu from The Mandalorian. Pulling influence from The Mandalorian, this collectible hard drive features the joyful look of Grogu. Comes out of the box equipped with force-inspired blue LED lighting. RGB LED lighting brings a galaxy of atmosphere to your drive. Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services.

