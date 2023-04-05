Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Mars Power Industries, Plant Light Meter, and more

Your Wednesday collection of the best Mac and iOS apps are now ready to go courtesy of Apple’s online digital storefronts. Just make sure you check out this morning’s deals on Apple Watch Series 8 and the new all-time low we are now tracking on the latest 512GB M2 Mac mini at $690 as well. Highlight app deals include titles like Plant Light Meter, Mars Power Industries, Star Vikings Forever, Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic, SimpleMind − Mind Mapping, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Detective’s Demise: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pitch Black: Audio Pong: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Font Keyboard – Fonts Chat: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Speech to Text : Voice to Text: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Star Vikings Forever: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SimpleMind − Mind Mapping: FREE (Reg. $25)

Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem Three Hopes $35, Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PhotoGenik filter Pro editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Osmos for iPad: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Village 2: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hero Emblems II: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tera Pro: $10 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: PRO SCANNER- PDF Document Scan: $8 (Reg. $10)

More on Mars Power Industries:

Mysterious puzzle inspired by 2001:Space Odyssey. Manage resources, solve challenging puzzles and uncover what lies beneath the surface! Year after year, strange happenings plague our tiny colony, darkness devours Mars. Your job as an Electrician? Bring light where darkness reigns! Every puzzle takes just 5 moves to win so relax and feel the comfortable emptiness as you uncover a hidden story told without words about an abandoned colony…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!