Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem Three Hopes $35, Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. As part of its one-day spring sale deals and joining all of the Club Mocchi Mocchi Nintendo plushies at 30% off, Best Buy and now Amazon are offering physical copies of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes on Nintendo Switch for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 42% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is also the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon outside of a brief offer at just below $30 for the holidays last year. Players take command of Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude in “epic real-time battles” across three different storylines “from the point of view of a new protagonist, Shez.” Three Hopes includes some of the series’ staple mechanics “like the weapons triangle, character classes, crests, and battalions to tailor your strategy,” but you don’t need to have played the older titles to enjoy this one. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
*** Nintendo’s refurbished Switch OLED at $300 (Orig. $350)
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Violet $49 (Reg. $60)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Mutant Mudds Collection $23 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Bricktales eShop $24 (Reg. $30)
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection eShop $28 (Reg. $40)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $38 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection $25 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $55 (Reg. $70)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection $12 (Reg. up to $60)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Digital Deluxe $56 (Reg. $70)
- Castlevania Requiem $4 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Franchise Hits Sale up to 85% off
- The Callisto Protocol $50 (Reg. $70)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hades physical edition $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
GDC 2023 starts today and Microsoft is offering 12 FREE demos of unreleased games to try out
Nintendo adds Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime, more to base tier Switch Online library
Cities: Skylines goes out with a bang, getting multiple DLCs ahead of sequel’s release
Official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game and sticker pack now live from $299
Bethesda officially announces Starfield release date, new trailer, upcoming showcase, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!