Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem Three Hopes $35, Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. As part of its one-day spring sale deals and joining all of the Club Mocchi Mocchi Nintendo plushies at 30% off, Best Buy and now Amazon are offering physical copies of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes on Nintendo Switch for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 42% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is also the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon outside of a brief offer at just below $30 for the holidays last year. Players take command of Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude in “epic real-time battles” across three different storylines “from the point of view of a new protagonist, Shez.” Three Hopes includes some of the series’ staple mechanics “like the weapons triangle, character classes, crests, and battalions to tailor your strategy,” but you don’t need to have played the older titles to enjoy this one. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299

PlayStation and Xbox:

GDC 2023 starts today and Microsoft is offering 12 FREE demos of unreleased games to try out

Nintendo adds Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime, more to base tier Switch Online library

Cities: Skylines goes out with a bang, getting multiple DLCs ahead of sequel’s release

Official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game and sticker pack now live from $299

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!