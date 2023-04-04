New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

Update: Pre-orders are now live at Amazon.

Microsoft is expanding its gamepad selection today with the new environmentally-friendly Remix Xbox Wireless Controller. After launching the all-green model just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day last month, Xbox is looking ahead to Earth Day with the new Remix Special Edition that is “partly” made from reclaimed CDs, water jugs, and other recycled controller parts. Delivering a sort of multi-tone earthy color scheme that fits right in with the theme here, the new Remix model is now up for pre-order and you can get a closer look down below.

New Remix Xbox Wireless Controller for Earth Day

In Microsoft’s attempt to “create a future of gaming in a world that [it wants] to play in,” it is sourcing recovered plastics, post-consumer recycled resins, and “regrind consisting of previously molded colored parts” to manufacture the new gamepad:

We aspire to create a future of gaming in a world that we want to play in. Earth Day is just around the corner, and it provides all of us with a special opportunity to reflect on how we can improve our impact on the planet.

One-third of the new Remix Xbox Wireless Controller is made from regrind and reclaimed materials that results in what Microsoft refers to as “subtle variations, swirling, markings, and texturing” that give each controller its own look and feel.

For those wondering, “regrind” is the “process of mechanically recycling leftover Xbox One generation controller parts into a raw material that can be used to partially create new controllers – while maintaining durability and performance.”

The patchwork color blocking and texturing reach all the way around the controller with a bright green Xbox button, D-pad, and front case joined by bumpers, triggers, and the side grip areas that feature a “topographic texture pattern.” Around back, there’s a sort of moody blue surrounding the battery cover.

And speaking of which, Microsoft is also throwing in a Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack with this release. It allows gamers to recharge while playing “or afterwards with a full charge for up to 4 hours, and up to 30 hours of battery life per charge.”

All of this environmental consciousness and the included battery pack also result in a price tag higher than most standard Xbox gamepad paint jobs, however.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Remix Special Edition is available for pre-order starting right now at $84.99 and will officially release on April 18.

