Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: THE GAME OF LIFE Road Trip, Outside, more

Your Thursday collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals has now arrived. Alongside today’s App Store deals we are also tracking solid offers on Apple AirTag Leather Loops, the official Apple Watch bands, and the all-new 10.9-inch iPad in four colors at $399, but for now it’s all about the software. Highlight app deals include titles like THE GAME OF LIFE: Road Trip, Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet, Lamplight City, Outside – weather at a glance, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Hieronymus Bosch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Electronics Circuit Calculator: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iPixelCam – Vintage Cam: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad and NumPad Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: THE GAME OF LIFE: Road Trip: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lamplight City mobile: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tape: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Outside – weather at a glance: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reminders – Beep Me Pro: $10 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Duplicate File Doctor: $1 (Reg. $6)

Today’s best game deals: TMNT Cowabunga Collection $28, Gotham Knights $30, much more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Detective’s Demise: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pitch Black: Audio Pong: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Font Keyboard – Fonts Chat: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Speech to Text : Voice to Text: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Star Vikings Forever: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SimpleMind − Mind Mapping: FREE (Reg. $25)

More on THE GAME OF LIFE Road Trip:

Go on a vacation, collect souvenirs and take pictures in this enjoyable board game for the whole family. Travel around the island and compete with family and friends in activities, such as scuba diving and building sand sculptures. The player with the most and happiest memories wins! Save your memories in your scrapbook and make different choices to complete your collection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!