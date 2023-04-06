Apple’s official Leather AirTag Loops and more now down at just $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $39)

Joining today’s official Apple Watch band deals, Woot is now offering some solid price drops on official Apple AirTag loops. You’ll find both the Leather Loop and the standard issue AirTag Loop at $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). Regularly $39 and $29, respectively, these deals are easily the lowest we can find and a great time to scoop one of the official loops up at a much more affordable price tag. The leather model starts at $28 on Amazon right now while the standard polyurethane variant is going for $25 or more. On the more premium leather side things, you’re looking at a specially tanned European treatment that “adds an extra touch of elegance” alongside “securing your AirTag tightly in place, so you always know where your items are.” The standard version is much of the same but with a more sporty approach to the design. Head below for additional details.

However, if the first-party Apple models above are still too pricey for your needs, check out some of the popular no-name options on Amazon. You can score a 2-pack of these Ailun AirTag key ring at under $8 Prime shipped or roughly $4 a pop instead, for example.

Then check out more of the latest accessory releases or Apple’s AirTags below:

Apple AirTag Loop features:

Both lightweight and durable, the loop is made from polyurethane and securely fastens your AirTag to your bag.

The enclosure fits tightly around your AirTag to ensure that it stays put, so you can keep track of whatever it’s attached to.

Make AirTag yours with a range of colorful accessories

AirTag sold separately

