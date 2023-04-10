Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dungeon of the Endless, Incredibox, Bento, and more

Monday morning has come back around again and with it we have some solid deals by way of Apple’s digital app stores. Just be sure to scope out today’s Gold Box Beats headphone offers and Apple’s official black Magic Keyboard and Trackpad while they are seeing deep discounts on Amazon. As for the apps, highlight titles include Leaf Identification, Incredibox, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, Bento: The Do Less To-Do List, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: File Explorer & Player [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Leaf Identification: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Aerofly FS 2023: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bento: The Do Less To-Do List: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $7 (Reg. $9)

Mac: My PaintBrush Pro: Draw & Edit: FREE (Reg. $6)

Mac: Notepad – Text Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Railmap for Open Railway Map: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tubecasts – Audio Only Player: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chefy-Chef: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flipon: Space Puzzle Adventure: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Millimeter Pro – screen ruler: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Photo Manager Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Stock Signals Pro (ms): $20 (Reg. $50)

Mac: PDFOptim – The PDF Compressor: FREE (Reg. $3)

More on Dungeon of the Endless::

Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee is the award-winning Rogue-Like Dungeon-Defense game, in which you and your team of heroes must protect the generator of your crashed ship while exploring an ever-expanding dungeon, all while facing waves of monsters and special events as you try to find your way out. The Apogee Edition of Dungeon Of The Endless includes the full game and five DLCs.

