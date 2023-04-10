Apple’s official black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID hits $173 all-time low, Magic Trackpad $140

Amazon is now discounting the a pair of black Apple Mac accessories to start off the work week and give your setup a spring refresh. After being refreshed back in March of last year, we’re now seeing some rare price cuts go live on two of the updated styles of Apple’s popular Magic peripherals that include free shipping across the board. Leading the way, Apple’s new Black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is a highlight at $173. While you’d more regularly pay $199, today’s offer arrives to match the all-time low at $26 off. It’s matching that best price ever for only the second time, and undercuts the previous discount by an extra $7. Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. This model in particular sports black keys to pair with the brand’s latest scissor key switches underneath. Perfect for paring with Mac or iPad, there’s Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery that rounds out the package alongside a built-in Touch ID sensor. Head below for more.

To pair with the lead deal, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to the popular Apple Magic Trackpad, of which the new black style is sitting at $139. You’d more regularly pay $149, with today’s offer selling for the second-best discount we’ve seen to date. It fell to $120 earlier in the year, but that short-lived discount has only arrived once before. Magic Trackpad sports an edge-to-edge glass surface in black which enables Multi-Touch gestures alongside Force Touch support. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box.

A notable alternative for those who don’t need to go with a first-party solution, Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini keyboard is also on sale right now with much of the same Mac-focused form-factor. These keyboards have been some of the more popular releases from Logitech as of late on the productivity front, delivering a clicky typing experience. Today’s discount makes it all the more notable, with a drop down to a new $133 low.

Apple Black Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad delivers a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It features an extended layout, with document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full-size arrow keys, which are great for gaming. It’s wireless and rechargeable, with an incredibly long-lasting internal battery that will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!