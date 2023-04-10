Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 from $38, PGA Tour and NBA 2K23 $20, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. As part of the fresh new Nintendo Switch game spring sale, Amazon is now offering Luigi’s Mansion 3 for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Target from $38 for RedCard holders. Regularly $40, this is a solid 33% off the going rate on a must-have Switch title starring Mario’s famous taller brother at one of the best prices we have tracked. Complete with the flashlight seen in the new Super Mario Bros, Movie – check out the new official Uniqlo t-shirt line here – and a Poltergust G-00, players help Luigi “pummel ghosts with a Slam, break through defenses with the Suction Shot, and blow back groups with a Burst.” Head below for the rest of the spring Switch game sales and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
*** Nintendo’s refurbished Switch OLED at $300 (Orig. $350)
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Easter sale at Target from $38 (for RedCard holders)
- Nintendo Easter sale via Amazon from $40 (digital and physical)
- GRIS eShop $4 (Reg. $17)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection $28 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim eShop $14 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Mutant Mudds Collection $23 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection eShop $28 (Reg. $40)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection $25 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- NBA 2K23 from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Wild Hearts from $47 (Reg. $70)
- Official Xbox Spring sale up to 67% off
- Dead Space remake, COD, NBA 2K23, Wild Hearts, Sekiro, Midnight Suns, much more
- Gotham Knights $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $27 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $55 (Reg. $70)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection $12 (Reg. up to $60)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Digital Deluxe $56 (Reg. $70)
- Castlevania Requiem $4 (Reg. $20)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
