Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 from $38, PGA Tour and NBA 2K23 $20, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $60 $38
Luigi's Mansion best Black Friday game deals

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. As part of the fresh new Nintendo Switch game spring sale, Amazon is now offering Luigi’s Mansion 3 for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Target from $38 for RedCard holders. Regularly $40, this is a solid 33% off the going rate on a must-have Switch title starring Mario’s famous taller brother at one of the best prices we have tracked. Complete with the flashlight seen in the new Super Mario Bros, Movie – check out the new official Uniqlo t-shirt line here – and a Poltergust G-00, players help Luigi “pummel ghosts with a Slam, break through defenses with the Suction Shot, and blow back groups with a Burst.” Head below for the rest of the spring Switch game sales and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

*** Nintendo’s refurbished Switch OLED at $300 (Orig. $350)

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499

***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5

GDC 2023 starts today and Microsoft is offering 12 FREE demos of unreleased games to try out

Nintendo adds Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime, more to base tier Switch Online library

Cities: Skylines goes out with a bang, getting multiple DLCs ahead of sequel’s release

Official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game and sticker pack now live from $299

Bethesda officially announces Starfield release date, new trailer, upcoming showcase, more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

ECOVACS’ new N10+ Robot Vac/Mop with 60-day auto-...
Best price of the year takes $300 off Microsoft’s lat...
ESR offers up to 70% off AirPods Pro 2 cases, iPad keyb...
SteelSeries’ 2023 Apex Pro TKL Gaming Keyboard wi...
9to5Toys Daily: April 10, 2023 – M2 Pro MacBook Pros ...
Kirkland’s Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off ...
Nintendo’s official Switch Lite Flip cover and sc...
Smartphone Accessories: Leviton In-Wall 25W USB-C Outle...
Load more...
Show More Comments