Beats Studio3 wireless ANC headphones land at $170 in Gold Box sale (2023 low)

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear headphones in 7 colors for $169.99. Shipping is free across the board. That’s 51% off the list price and the lowest price we’ve seen this year where they’ve fluctuated between $200-$290. They’ve more recently been selling at $200 for all of 2023, and are now down to the best price of the year.

These are Apple’s latest Beats Studio headphones that feature a 22-hour battery life, ANC, 3 hours of playback on 10 minute charge, Apple’s W1 chip, carrying case, 3.5mm cable, and more.

Beats Studio3 features

High-performance wireless noise cancelling headphones

Compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Pure adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC) actively blocks external noise

Real-time Audio calibration preserves a Premium listening experience

Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback

Apple’s W1 chip and industry-leading Bluetooth technology keep you connected farther with fewer drop-outs

With fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low. Rechargeable lithium ion battery

Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls and microphone

What’s in the box: Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, Carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card (USB power adapter sold separately)

