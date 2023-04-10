PowerA’s latest MOGA XP5-i Plus iPhone game controller hits Amazon low at $54.50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering PowerA’s MOGA XP5-i Plus Bluetooth Mobile Controller for $54.40 shipped. This model came out last July at $80, shortly before we had a chance to go hands-on. It still regularly fetches as much and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. In fact, this is only the third discount we have seen since release at all. You’re looking at a traditional game pad with an included phone clip for ergonomic and convenient mobile gaming on-the-go. It is MFi-certified for iPhone, features a Lightning port for controller charging, a USB-C port for charging your phone while playing, a 3,000mAh internal battery to support it all, and the aforementioned “dual-articulating mechanism that fits any current iPhone model.” Get a closer look in our review feature and read below for more.

Your best bet for a certified iPhone controller with significantly more savings than the model above is with the Amazon renewed Razer Kishi. This one delivers a more Switch-like experience when out and about, sells for under $40 shipped, and comes with Amazon’s renewed guarantee.

On the Android side of things, you’ll want to check out this deal on Turtle Beach’s Xbox wired/wireless mobile controller while it’s down at $50. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we have on Microsoft’s latest Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller, new all-time lows on Razer’s official Star Wars wireless Xbox controllers, and 8Bitdo’s latest Ultimate Xbox models.

PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus Bluetooth Mobile Controller features:

Integrated 3000 mAh battery with MOGA Boost to charge your devices

Includes Lightning port for controller charging and USB-C port (with USB-C to USB-A adapter) for charging iPhone

Enjoy the precision of controller inputs for mobile gameplay vs. touchscreen

Mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons to give a competitive edge in any game

Share iOS screenshots or video

Detachable MOGA Gaming Clip with dual-articulating mechanism that fits any current iPhone model

Rubber-injected grips for comfortable gaming sessions

Connects wirelessly to your iOS device via Bluetooth

Officially licensed with two-year limited warranty – visit PowerA.com/Support

