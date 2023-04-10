PowerA’s latest MOGA XP5-i Plus iPhone game controller hits Amazon low at $54.50 (Reg. $80)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesPowerA
Reg. $80 $54.50
PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus iPhone Controller Review

Amazon is now offering PowerA’s MOGA XP5-i Plus Bluetooth Mobile Controller for $54.40 shipped. This model came out last July at $80, shortly before we had a chance to go hands-on. It still regularly fetches as much and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. In fact, this is only the third discount we have seen since release at all. You’re looking at a traditional game pad with an included phone clip for ergonomic and convenient mobile gaming on-the-go. It is MFi-certified for iPhone, features a Lightning port for controller charging, a USB-C port for charging your phone while playing, a 3,000mAh internal battery to support it all, and the aforementioned “dual-articulating mechanism that fits any current iPhone model.” Get a closer look in our review feature and read below for more. 

Your best bet for a certified iPhone controller with significantly more savings than the model above is with the Amazon renewed Razer Kishi. This one delivers a more Switch-like experience when out and about, sells for under $40 shipped, and comes with Amazon’s renewed guarantee. 

On the Android side of things, you’ll want to check out this deal on Turtle Beach’s Xbox wired/wireless mobile controller while it’s down at $50. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we have on Microsoft’s latest Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller, new all-time lows on Razer’s official Star Wars wireless Xbox controllers, and 8Bitdo’s latest Ultimate Xbox models

PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus Bluetooth Mobile Controller features:

  • Integrated 3000 mAh battery with MOGA Boost to charge your devices
  • Includes Lightning port for controller charging and USB-C port (with USB-C to USB-A adapter) for charging iPhone
  • Enjoy the precision of controller inputs for mobile gameplay vs. touchscreen
  • Mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons to give a competitive edge in any game
  • Share iOS screenshots or video
  • Detachable MOGA Gaming Clip with dual-articulating mechanism that fits any current iPhone model
  • Rubber-injected grips for comfortable gaming sessions
  • Connects wirelessly to your iOS device via Bluetooth
  • Officially licensed with two-year limited warranty – visit PowerA.com/Support

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Kirkland’s Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off ...
Nintendo’s official Switch Lite Flip cover and sc...
Smartphone Accessories: Leviton In-Wall 25W USB-C Outle...
Lexar’s value-packed 2,000MB’s RGB metal so...
Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor with ambient light se...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dungeon of th...
LEGO’s popular Ideas Medieval Blacksmith sees first d...
Govee’s new Glide Y modular smart lights have nev...
Load more...
Show More Comments