UGREEN’s DigiNest charging stations tame the nightstand at Amazon lows from $56

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront now offers its DigiNest Pro 100W USB-C GaN Charging Station for $79.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d more regularly pay $130, a recent cash discount to $110 paired with the additional coupon savings deliver the best price yet at $50 off. It’s $10 under our previous mention, while also beating the previous all-time low by an extra $1. Packing 100W of power into a compact power strip, the DigiNest Pro is centered around three AC outlets for powering lamps and other gear at your desk or nightstand. Then there are the more smartphone-oriented I/O inclusions like the standard USB-A slot. And taking full advantage of its power output, you’ll find three USB-C ports. The first two can both handle dishing out the full 100W thanks to GaN II technology, while the other arrives with a lower 22.5W output. All of that makes this UGREEN charger a suitable option for refueling your entire Apple kit or everyday carry. We fully break down what to expect in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

If your at-home charging setup isn’t quite as demanding, a new addition to the UGREEN DigiNest lineup is also on sale today. Dropping in price for the first time at Amazon, the new 65W model is sitting at $55.99 after clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $80, this an extra 25% below previous mentions and while not a new all-time low outright, does match the best-ever discount. It’s still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and is a grand total of $24 off. Differing from the model above, this charger only packs 65W of power for topping off devices. There’s still a 7-in-1 design, just with a pair of USB-A slots and only two USB-C outputs. Though the cube form-factor is a bit more compact for fitting into your desk setup or nightstand.

There are also plenty of other unique USB-C chargers worth considering out there, too. While these in-house Apple ones might be worth a closer look on sale for new all-time lows, the folks over at Shargeek also recently stepped in in order to showcase its upcoming Macintosh-inspired Retro 67 USB-C that takes a different, yet just as nostalgic approach thanks to a built-in working LED dimply. Then there’s the even newer mecha USB-C charger from Gravastar that we just took a hands-on look ahead of the accessory launching later this spring.

UGREEN DigiNest Pro Charging Station features:

With 7 power ports, this 100W usb c charging station can effectively organize your cluttered cables, save space, and provide a tidy workspace. The Ugreen DigiNest Pro 7-in-1 Charger is equipped with high-speed 100W USB-C ports and the latest GaN tech, so you could charge your iPhone 13 to 60% in 30 minutes or fully charge your MacBook Pro 16″ 2021 in 1.5 hours. The Ugreen fast-charging 100W usb c charging station can power your MacBook, iPhone, other home appliances, and up to 7 devices at the same time with 3 AC outlets, 3 USB-C ports, and 1 USB-A port.

