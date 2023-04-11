Logitech’s modern pro Blue Sona XLR mic sees rare price drop today at $278 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is now offering one of the first notable chances to score the Logitech Blue Sona Active Dynamic XLR Microphone on sale. While we did see a quick price drop at the top of the year, you can now land the latest model from the brand at $278.09 shipped. This is 21% below the regular $350 price tag and delivers the second-best listing we have tracked overall on the, thus far, rarely discounted microphone. This one launched last September alongside the Litra Beam Key light just before we went hands-on. It makes for a great option for folks looking for upgraded sound quality by comparison to USB models alongside a strikingly clean and modern design with all of the usual fixings a good dynamic XLR model should have in this price range. Features include the advanced dual-diaphragm designed specifically for close up vocals and discussion alongside a swappable windscreen for custom aesthetics and a 290-degree swivel mount for versatility during your broadcasts or recording sessions. Get an in depth look at the user experience in our review right here and head below for more.

If it’s just a standard issue USB mic you’re after, something like the currently discounted HyperX SoloCast is a great option that is now 20% off the going rate. Stepping it up a notch from there slightly, we are also still tracking Audio-Technica’s beloved AT2020 condenser model at $60 shipped, down from the regular up to $150 MSRP.

While it boasts a slightly more traditional design, something like the ongoing price drop on the Universal Audio SD-1 Dynamic Mic is worth a look as well for folks set on a XLR/audio interface setup. Still $50 off the going rate, you can land this model from $249 shipped at Amazon right now, effectively matching the Amazon all-time low, and all of the details you need are waiting in our previous deal coverage right here.

Logitech Blue Sona Dynamic XLR Mic features:

The broadcast mic, reinvented: Blue Sona streaming microphone reinvents the traditional dynamic XLR mic with advanced tech and a creator-first design for a true studio-quality stream experience

ClearAmp active preamp inside: Built-in ClearAmp technology delivers strong, +25dB additional gain for exceptional audio sound quality – no external mic booster required

Your voice, upfront: This recording mic features an advanced dual-diaphragm dynamic capsule that delivers smooth low end and superb detail while rejecting unwanted noise and hum

Custom looks for live streaming: Elegant design and swappable windscreens give your stream a custom aesthetic, helping you elevate your Twitch streaming, YouTube videos, podcasts, video calls and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!