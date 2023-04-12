Today’s Android game and app deals: SPHAZE, AceSpeeder3, Ground Effect, more

SPHAZE puzzler

Wednesday afternoon’s best Android game and app deals are now ready to go down below. Alongside today’s Google Play software offers, we have ASUS’ 14-inch C423 Chromebook at the new all-time as well as Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 at $400 off. But for now we are focused on the apps including highlights like SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, AceSpeeder3, Dungeon Warfare 2, Ground Effect, Travel Tracker Pro – GPS, and more. Head below for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

More on SPHAZE:

Find the path through labyrinths! SPHAZE is a sci-fi puzzle game with beautiful vivid art created by an indie team from Poland! If you love Monument Valley, Causality, or Cut the Rope, SPAHZE is for you! Looking for your new favorite puzzle game? You found it! From the developers responsible for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, Real Boxing, and Puzzle Craft.

